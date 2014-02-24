Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 24, 2014
1. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE At the 2014 NAACP Image Awards, Naomie Harris went for a gilded effect, which she achieved in a gold-leaf lace plunging Valentino gown paired with a metallic Rauwolf clutch and gold H. Stern jewelry.
February 24, 2014
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington was radiant at the 2014 NAACP Image Awards in a custom navy-and-peach doublefaced silk strapless shawl-sleeve Thakoon gown, keeping her styling to a minimum with diamond studs, a Susan Kalan siamond starburst ring, and a navy Prada clutch.
February 24, 2014
3. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE Nyong'o experimented with a daring new red carpet color, taking on a burnt orange plunging Givenchy dress, color-coordinating it with matching accessories and gold jewelry.
February 24, 2014
4. Kiernan ShipkaWHAT SHE WORE Shipka expertly mixed prints with a Delpozo ensemble: A checkered top with a floral tiered skirt. Dana Rebecca Designs studs and lace pumps completed her look.
February 24, 2014
5. Alison BrieWHAT SHE WORE Brie took to the front row at the Salvatore Ferragamo fall/winter 2014 show in Milan wearing the label head to toe, giving her strapless white frock a pop of color with a tri-colored clutch and pink suede pumps.
