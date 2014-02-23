Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 23, 2014
1. Rita OraWHAT SHE WORE To celebrate Jeremy Scott's fall 2014 debut for Moschino, Rita Ora dined in one of the Moschino designs from the runway: a playful cheese-print peplum frock. A delicate necklace, her usual stack of bracelets and metallic pumps rounded out her look.
February 23, 2014
2. Keri RussellWHAT SHE WORE Russell appeared on Late Night with David Letterman in a crisp white sleeveless Balenciaga shift with an asymmetric fold-over detail and a sheer black hem, styling it with metallic Manolos.
February 23, 2014
3. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara took a stroll in NYC in a black-and-white double-breasted plaid Michael Kors coat with a white top and black leather moto pants. A bright red cross-body purse, sunglasses, and chain-accented loafers gave her look a playful spin.
February 23, 2014
4. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon was all smiles while out and about in West Hollywood in a fuchsia sweater styled with a white flared mini skirt, gold jewelry (including statement chain link necklaces), and white pumps.
