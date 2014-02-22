Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 22, 2014
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Spotted out on a coffee run, Selena Gomez looked spring-ready in a shoulder-studded tie-dye shift dress that she paired with knee-high Brian Atwood gladiator boots.
-
February 22, 2014
2. Sarah HylandWHAT SHE WORE Hyland worked it in white at the Modern Family Sydney photo call, wearing a pale Camilla and Marc bandage dress with teardrop earrings, a bronze Rebecca Minkoff clutch, and nude Charlotte Olympia heels.
-
February 22, 2014
3. Zoey DeutchWHAT SHE WORE Deutch looked pretty in pink, flaunting her girly side in a blush Dior cotton tweed jacquard fit-and-flared dress styled with pink Sophia Webster heels.
-
February 22, 2014
4. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry fell under the Midas Touch at the 2014 Brit Awards after-party in gilded lace Dolce & Gabbana separates with gold metallic Jimmy Choo pumps and a gold purse.
