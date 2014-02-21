Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 21, 2014
1. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE As the next recipient of the 2014 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award, Rose Byrne showed her support for the label, turning up at its fall/winter 2014 show during Milan Fashion Week in head-to-toe Max Mara: a black silk tuxedo jacket over a gold lame tank and cream silk trousers, with a black mini cross-body bag. A delicate gold bar necklace completed her look.
-
February 21, 2014
2. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris hosted the grand opening of the newest David Yurman store in Topanga, Cali., celebrating in Calvin Klein: a white bandeau, a woven black-and-white skirt topped with a white tuxedo blazer. Black accessories and silver-and-diamond David Yurman jewelry served as the finishing touches.
-
February 21, 2014
3. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen debuted her brunette tresses in a black-and-white Maison Martin Margiela ensemble paired with black peep-toe Bionda Castana booties.
-
February 21, 2014
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez struck a fierce note at the American Idol XIII Finalists Party in a black cut-out Cushnie et Ochs dress, accessorizing with Joan Hornig double-petal earrings, bracelets and rings by W. Britt, a black clutch and black patent pumps.
February 21, 20141 of 4
Rose Byrne
WHAT SHE WORE As the next recipient of the 2014 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award, Rose Byrne showed her support for the label, turning up at its fall/winter 2014 show during Milan Fashion Week in head-to-toe Max Mara: a black silk tuxedo jacket over a gold lame tank and cream silk trousers, with a black mini cross-body bag. A delicate gold bar necklace completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM