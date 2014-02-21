WHAT SHE WORE As the next recipient of the 2014 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award, Rose Byrne showed her support for the label, turning up at its fall/winter 2014 show during Milan Fashion Week in head-to-toe Max Mara: a black silk tuxedo jacket over a gold lame tank and cream silk trousers, with a black mini cross-body bag. A delicate gold bar necklace completed her look.