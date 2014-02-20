Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 20, 2014
1. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE Red carpet darling Lupita Nyong’o temporarily ditched her trademark monochromatic looks in favor for a green printed Peter Pilotto dress, styling it with Jamie Wolf square studs, a Joan Hornig ring, a gold clutch, and mint green Manolo Blahniks.
February 20, 2014
2. Beyonce
WHAT SHE WORE Beyonce graced the stage at the 2014 Brit Awards in a sparkly teal Vrettos Vrettakos gown with sheer sleeves, furthering the bling factor with statement chandelier earrings.
February 20, 2014
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley reached for her go-to silhouette to show off her model-esque legs, arriving at the 2014 Brit Awards in a high-shine red-and-black zebra striped Saint Laurent mini, paired with black pumps.
February 20, 2014
4. Rita OraWHAT SHE WORE Ora lit up the Brit Awards in a sunny Prada gown complete with green gems lining the sides. A custom Jennifer Fisher necklace, two skinny cuffs (one on each wrist), and cocktail rings rounded out her red carpet look.
