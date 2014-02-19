Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 19, 2014
1. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Fashion risk-taker Emma Watson treated us to another one of her stylish looks, this time in a Giambattista Valli LBD with a shimmery top and a knotted skirt. A gold-handle black M2Malletier clutch and black Christian Louboutin pumps completed her look.
February 19, 2014
2. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara arrived at the Late Show with David Letterman in a satin electric-blue Roland Mouret dress paired with a black Michael Kors coat, a black clutch, and printed Bionda Castana pumps.
February 19, 2014
3. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry was all smiles in a silk ivory rose-print dress from the Vivienne Westwood Gold Label Capsule Collection with jewel-studded Christian Louboutins.
February 19, 2014
4. Samantha BarksWHAT SHE WORE Barks looked sharp in a smart tuxedo blazer with satin lapels. She kept her look clean and classic with tailored trousers, a pair of drop diamond earrings and black heels.
