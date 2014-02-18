Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 18, 2014
1. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE At the Burberry Prorsum fall/winter 2014 show at London Fashion Week, Naomie Harris looked on in a deliciously lush navy coat (from the label) that she unexpectedly paired with lemon-hued sandals.
February 18, 2014
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At the Peter Pilotto fall/winter 2014 show, Palermo showed her support in a full printed midi skirt that she styled with an oxblood long-sleeve top, a Charlotte Simone fur stole, and red accessories.
February 18, 2014
3. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley offset her playful blue-and-white polka-dot Prada dress with a tough leather Burberry Brit moto jacket, a quilted gray Chanel clutch and simple black pumps.
February 18, 2014
4. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE Madekwe made an entrance at the Topshop Unique fall 2014 show in a sequined emerald pencil skirt that she grounded with a black sweater, a draped moto jacket, a Chanel cross-body purse and strappy heels.
February 18, 2014
5. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes rocks an edgier look, elevating a pair of black leather joggers with a sleeveless white blouse, a Pink Elephant pendant necklace (to support the Kohl's Breast Cancer Awareness campaign), and black boots.
