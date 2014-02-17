Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 17, 2014
1. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE At the post-BAFTA party, Amy Adams brought her fashion A game in a slinky blue Victoria Beckham number that fit and flattered her every curve. She styled her dress with a pair of drop diamond earrings and black peep-toes.
February 17, 2014
2. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE As the face of Lancome, Collins went all out for the beauty brand’s pre-BAFTA party, wearing a strapless Mary Katrantzou dress (with pockets!) in a 'foli' rose blue print. A purple leather Smythson clutch, a Jack Vartanian snake cuff, and nude pumps completed her look.
February 17, 2014
3. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris dined at the Harvey Weinstein pre-BAFTA dinner in an emerald off-shoulder lace Burberry Prorsum dress with dark accessories.
February 17, 2014
4. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE Nyong'o stood out at the BAFTA nominees party in a ladylike pink tweed Chanel Couture jacket-and-dress set with a playful candy-striped Chanel purse and metallic Christian Louboutin pumps.
