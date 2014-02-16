Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 16, 2014
1. Kate MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE At the opening of the ICAP charity art room, the Duchess of Cambridge dressed up for the occasion in a smart royal blue L.K. Bennett dress with silver jewelry and black accessories.
February 16, 2014
2. Jessica Brown FindlayWHAT SHE WORE Findlay wowed at the Winter's Tale premiere in a white organza embroidered Dior Haute Couture embroidered with pale blue and pink feathers, accessorizing with delicate drop De Beers diamond earrings and cap-toe Loubs.
February 16, 2014
3. Robin WrightWHAT SHE WORE Wright skipped dresses and went for a Kate Spade Saturday trapeze top jumpsuit for the season 2 premiere of House of Cards, keeping it simple with black strappy pumps.
February 16, 2014
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At the Hugo Boss fall/winter 2014 show, Kruger showed her support for designer Jason Wu, arriving in an all-black ensemble, save for a black-and-white sweater and clutch.
