Look of the Day
February 15, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE During New York Fashion Week, Olivia Palermo braved the blistering cold in style. She paired a polka dot blouse with graphic printed Banana Republic "Sloan" pants, topping it off with a color-blocked fur coat, a Delvaux Tempête Cardinal tote, reflective shades, and black furry booties.
February 15, 2014
2. Jennifer ConnellyWHAT SHE WORE Connelly arrived at the Aloft photo call in a black Chanel LBD with a yoke decked with pearls and beads. Simple strappy black sandals completed her look.
February 15, 2014
3. Naya RiveraWHAT SHE WORE Rivera bared her midriff at the Michael Kors fall/winter 2014 show in a look by the label: a crop top and a body-hugging denim pencil. She accessorized with a metallic clutch and neutral heels.
February 15, 2014
4. Amber HeardWHAT SHE WORE Heard killed it at the premiere of 3 Days to Kill in a plunging Alexandre Vauthier LBD, topping off her look with Melissa Kaye jewelry and Christian Louboutin pumps.
