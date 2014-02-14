Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 14, 2014
1. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE At the Calvin Klein Collection fall/winter 2014 show, Lupita Nyong'o stunned from the front row, wearing a cozy pale orchid sweater dress that she paired with a gray clutch, matching sandals and a bold fuchsia lip.
February 14, 2014
2. In Roksanda Ilincic
Elizabeth Banks looked summer-ready in a sunny color-blocked Roksanda Ilincic dress, styling it with Dana Rebecca Designs studs, EF Collection rings, and embellished white pumps.
February 14, 2014
3. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts draped a minimalist sky-blue coat over her matching high-collar Calvin Klein Collection dress, grounding the pale color with a gold cuff and dark accessories.
February 14, 2014
4. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara revealed a sexier side at the House of Cards season two premiere in an embellished olive-green cut-out Prada dress. When it came to accessories, she stayed in the green color family with a satin clutch and dark heels.
February 14, 2014
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung made an appearance at the Marc Jacobs fall 2014 show (the last one for NYFW) in a black-and-white graphic print number, pairing it with usual chunky platform heels.
