Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 13, 2014
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE At the Michael Kors fall/winter 2014 show, Blake Lively was spotted looking lovely (as always) in a navy blazer and navy raffia-embroidered floral pencil with a waist-cinching belt, all from the designer’s line. Layered necklaces and nude pumps (to match her ensemble) completed her look.
February 13, 2014
2. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne also showed her support for the designer, wearing head-to-toe Michael Kors: A navy polka dot print dress, with a dark brown belt and dark platform sandals.
February 13, 2014
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo took in Marchesa’s fall 2014 couture line in matching tweed Marchesa Voyage separates (the brand's contemporary line) that she grounded with a casual red plaid top and black thigh-high boots.
February 13, 2014
4. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes struck a pose at the Marchesa fall/winter 2014 show in one of the label’s designs (a red lace cocktail dress) that she teamed with classic nude pumps.
February 13, 2014
5. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto participated in New York Fashion Week, showing up in a violet floral-print cut-out Michael Kors dress that she paired with matching dark accessories.
February 13, 20141 of 5
Blake Lively
