Look of the Day
February 12, 2014
1. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE At Miu Miu's Women's Tales 7th Edition Spark amp Light Screening, Hailee Steinfeld dressed for the occasion, arriving in a statement cat-print Miu Miu coat (one of the line’s signature prints) with knee-high patent pink lace-up boots.
February 12, 2014
2. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles sat front and center at the Wes Gordon fall/winter 2014 collection in a green-lapis filigree brocade Wes Gordon flared pants, styling it with an embellished white button-down, statement earrings, and an Edie Parker clutch.
February 12, 2014
3. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Along with Steinfeld, Chung attended the Miu Miu screening as well, also wearing a signature Miu Miu print, this time in dress form that she paired with no-nonsense black buckled boots and a python handbag.
February 12, 2014
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth does denim on denim right at the Guess NYFW party, elevating her look even further with a gold python Zagliani clutch and gold Casadei pumps.
February 12, 2014
5. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning eyed the Rodarte fall/winter 2014 collection from the front row in a nude dress with an embellished asymmetric skirt, an open-knit cardigan, gold jewelry, and quirky inverted black-and-white heels.
