Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 11, 2014
1. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE At the Academy Awards Nominees luncheon, Cate Blanchett turned up in a sleeveless zippered metallic silver Prada dress with an asymmetric hem, styling her look with gray python Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
February 11, 2014
2. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Meanwhile, Adams coordinated her Academy Awads luncheon look with the red carpet, arriving in red-hot Elie Saab separates with a delicate rose gold EF Collection split dagger diamond necklace.
-
February 11, 2014
3. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger sparkled at the premiere of The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden in Chanel: A bolero-style jacket over a white button-front (tied with a black bow) with a sheer midi skirt, all spangled with shimmery red, white and blue stars. A black minaudiere and black Stuart Weitzman heels served as the finishing touches.
-
February 11, 2014
4. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE Nyong'o did it again, acing another red carpet-ready look in a bronze Valentino Couture dress with skinny criss-cross straps and a sharp cut-out. Embellished sandals completed her look.
-
February 11, 2014
5. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock color-matched the red-and-white waistband of her strapless floral Stella McCartney dress with a red Roger Vivier clutch. Black Brian Atwood strappy sandals completed her look.
February 11, 20141 of 5
