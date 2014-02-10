Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 10, 2014
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum attended the Yigal Azrouel fashion show in a textured black-and-white top with sheer and leather panels. She paired the top with leather pants and accessorized with pointy-toe pumps and a chic clutch.
-
February 10, 2014
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At the Better Angels photo call, Diane Kruger rocked a sequined black-and-white print cocktail dress, but unexpectedly paired it with too-cool studded boots.
-
February 10, 2014
3. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld hit the Prabal Gurung New York Fashion Week show in linear black-and-white separates. She anchored her look with an oversize coat, a Bec & Bridge wide-brim hat, and ankle-grazing boots.
-
February 10, 2014
4. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung worked a geometric-print Herve Leger dress at the label's Fall 2014 show held at New York's Lincoln Center. Minimalist ankle-strap peep-toe pumps allowed the dress to earn all the attention it deserves.
-
February 10, 2014
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo arrived at Pier 59 Studios in New York for Tibi's runway show in a perfectly layered black-and-white look. A statement necklace and strappy pointy-toe pumps completed her look.
February 10, 20141 of 5
Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum attended the Yigal Azrouel fashion show in a textured black-and-white top with sheer and leather panels. She paired the top with leather pants and accessorized with pointy-toe pumps and a chic clutch.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM