Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 9, 2014
1. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Jamie Chung rocked Cushnie et Ochs separates (a plunging crop top and wide-leg pants) at the label’s fall/winter 2014 collection, styling it up with a Lia Sophia ring.
-
February 9, 2014
2. Tilda SwintonWHAT SHE WORE Fashion risk-taker Swinton was outfitted in a non-traditional red carpet ensemble, courtesy of Schiaparelli Couture, which consisted of a sharp black suit and a crisp white blouse with ruffled detailing. The real kicker? Her feathery flat sandals.
-
February 9, 2014
3. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood hit New York Fashion Week shows in a blush Ted Baker dress with pretty beaded shoulder detailing, pairing it with a white Rebecca Minkoff clutch and floral Ted Baker peep-toes.
-
February 9, 2014
4. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson kept it low-key at a dinner party in Hollywood, wearing a black quilted moto jacket over a flirty chiffon blouse with distressed denim and nude accessories.
February 9, 20141 of 4
Jamie Chung
WHAT SHE WORE Jamie Chung rocked Cushnie et Ochs separates (a plunging crop top and wide-leg pants) at the label’s fall/winter 2014 collection, styling it up with a Lia Sophia ring.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM