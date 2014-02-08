Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 8, 2014
1. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE At the In Secret premiere, Elizabeth Olsen proved that a LBD never goes out of style, arriving in a black Proenza Schouler dress with bars across the plunging neckline. She accessorized with a black suede Proenza Schouler clutch, a Forevermark diamond ring, and metallic pumps.
February 8, 2014
2. Taylor SchillingWHAT SHE WORE Schilling celebrated the latest designer collab to hit Target with designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, wearing one of the Peter Pilotto x Target designs and pairing it with black pumps.
February 8, 2014
3. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell, a master in menswear-inspired ensembles, walked the red carpet at the Cuban Fury premiere in a printed leather-collared short-sleeve button-down under a perforated leather tee, with black skinnies and lace-ups.
February 8, 2014
4. Karolina KurkovaWHAT SHE WORE Supermodel Kurkova looked flawless (as usual) in Costello Tagliapietra separates, matching a pale-blue sweatshirt with a color-blocked pale blue-and-hunter green skirt. A silver bracelet and white pumps completed her look.
