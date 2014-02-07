Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 7, 2014
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger feted the Peter Pilotto launch in a striped and floral-print ensemble from the collection. A Charlotte Olympia clutch and black strappy heels completed the look.
-
February 7, 2014
2. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Also at the Peter Pilotto launch event, Alexa Chung wore a black and white printed skirt by the designer. A pale blue sweater, Louis Vuitton pumps and Dolce & Gabbana purse.
-
February 7, 2014
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Kate Bosworth celebrated Van Cleef amp Arpels’ new South Coast Plaza Boutique in a three-piece Monique Lhuillier ensemble, Edie Parker clutch and a selection of the jewelry designer's pieces.
-
February 7, 2014
4. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE At the Cuban Fury premiere, Rashida Jones wore a splashy Prada frock with EF Collection rings and red hot pumps.
-
February 7, 2014
5. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WOREOlivia Munn hit the Robocop premiere in a forest green floral Michael Kors gown.
February 7, 20141 of 5
Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger feted the Peter Pilotto launch in a striped and floral-print ensemble from the collection. A Charlotte Olympia clutch and black strappy heels completed the look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM