Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 6, 2014
1. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE At the Los Angeles premiere of Caveman, Camilla Belle walked the red carpet in a printed Dior top and wide-leg pants. She completed the look with a David Yurman mosaic-style bracelet, a Smythson clutch, and a fuchsia-hued lip.
-
February 6, 2014
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba worked Kenzo's iconic tiger motif sweater tucked into a high-waist leather pencil skirt. A green studded Valentino clutch and statement-making jewelry completed her look.
-
February 6, 2014
3. Abbie CornishWHAT SHE WORE Cornish hit the London premiere of RoboCop in an elaborately embellished Elie Saab gown. She kept her accessories minimal with a sleek Jimmy Choo clutch and delicate Slight Jewelry baubles in rose gold with grey diamonds.
-
February 6, 2014
4. Coco RochaWHAT SHE WORE Coco Rocha arrived at the 2014 amfAR gala in a Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown. She finished the cape-like structure with a chunky diamond bracelet and pointy-toe pumps.
-
February 6, 2014
5. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE At The Lego Movie screening, Banks wore a beaded David Koma minidress. She accessorized with Jack Vartanian rings, a Rauwolf clutch, and Jimmy Choo laser-cut shoes.
February 6, 20141 of 5
Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE At the Los Angeles premiere of Caveman, Camilla Belle walked the red carpet in a printed Dior top and wide-leg pants. She completed the look with a David Yurman mosaic-style bracelet, a Smythson clutch, and a fuchsia-hued lip.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM