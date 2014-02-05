Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 5, 2014
1. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE At the New York premiere of The Monuments Men, Cate Blanchett graced the red carpet in a demure black long-sleeve Proenza Schouler dress with intricate beadwork throughout. Diamond Chopard studs and black Giuseppe Zanotti pumps completed her look.
-
February 5, 2014
2. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara stepped out in a little white Dior tuxedo dress with a skirt featuring a purple sheer overlay. She topped off her ensemble with a playful beaded green clutch and white satin peep-toes.
-
February 5, 2014
3. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE Kurylenko arrived at the Vampire Academy premiere in a head-to-toe Dior look, from a chartreuse silk-and-wool crepe dress to her dark pumps.
-
February 5, 2014
4. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed gave her two-toned leather Rebecca Minkoff pencil skirt an edgy spin by pairing it with a sleeveless white cracked-print top, a black clutch and black strappy Casadei heels.
February 5, 20141 of 4
Cate Blanchett
WHAT SHE WORE At the New York premiere of The Monuments Men, Cate Blanchett graced the red carpet in a demure black long-sleeve Proenza Schouler dress with intricate beadwork throughout. Diamond Chopard studs and black Giuseppe Zanotti pumps completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM