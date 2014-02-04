Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 4, 2014
1. Abbie CornishWHAT SHE WORE RoboCop star Abbie Cornish nailed Parisian style in a printed dress that she topped with a white belted Elisabetta Franchi trench coat. A black handbag and gray pumps rounded out her look.
February 4, 2014
2. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis celebrated the latest launch campaign of Gemfields in a strapless wavy-striped A-line Carolina Herrera dress with a navy bodice, pairing it with emerald Gemfields earrings by Diamond Envy, a Gemfields bracelet by Amrapali, and classic black Christian Louboutin pumps.
February 4, 2014
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr bared her midriff at the ShopStyle launch event in a white cropped tee and a white embroidered pencil skirt, accessorizing with stack of bangles and black pumps.
February 4, 2014
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung added her stylish touch to a black-and-white gingham Topshop dress with a blazer, a black-and-gold Dolce & Gabanna bag, and cat-inspired Charlotte Olympia flats.
