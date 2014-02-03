Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 3, 2014
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE At the 49th Golden Camera Awards, Gwyneth Paltrow stunned in a slinky ruby Prada gown with all-over sequins.
-
February 3, 2014
2. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris lit up the red carpet at The London Critics’ Circle Film Awards in a lemon scallop beaded fringe Naeem Khan dress, pairing it with metallics by way of a silver python Zagliani clutch and Christian Louboutin sandals.
-
February 3, 2014
3. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks attended the premiere of The Lego Movie in a playful Osman jumpsuit with an embellished bodice and a fuchsia waistband, accessorizing with a Jack Vartanian ear cuff, Borgioni studs, an AS29 ring, a black Edie Parker clutch and Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
February 3, 2014
4. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett was honored with the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award at the 29th Santa Barbara Film Festival in a colorful pastel embroidered Maison Martin Margiela coatdress with a Daniel Gibbings ring and metallic Casadei pumps.
-
February 3, 2014
5. Cobie SmuldersWHAT SHE WORE Smulders stepped onto the red carpet at The Lego Movie premiere in a printed button-down tucked into a pair of mint-green wide-leg trousers, both by A.L.C. A solo bangle and a hot pink clutch completed her look.
February 3, 20141 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE At the 49th Golden Camera Awards, Gwyneth Paltrow stunned in a slinky ruby Prada gown with all-over sequins.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM