Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 2, 2014
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Spotted out in Beverly Hills Naomi Watts hung out with friends in a sharp black blazer paired with a white top and pastel leather pants, elevating her look even further with a gold knot necklace and metallic two-toned pumps.
-
February 2, 2014
2. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster celebrated the launch of Haney Pret-a-Couture in an olive green gown with a black leather panel and a sheer hem. Gold cuffs (one on each wrist) and a black Bottega Veneta clutch completed her look.
-
February 2, 2014
3. Miley CyrusWHAT SHE WORE Cyrus doubled up on denim at her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in head-to-toe Saint Laurent, half-tucking a chambray shirt into skinnies with cobalt blue sandals. Gold vintage Chanel jewelry gave her look a glamorous spin.
February 2, 20141 of 3
Naomi Watts
WHAT SHE WORE Spotted out in Beverly Hills Naomi Watts hung out with friends in a sharp black blazer paired with a white top and pastel leather pants, elevating her look even further with a gold knot necklace and metallic two-toned pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM