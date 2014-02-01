Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 1, 2014
1. Michelle DockeryWHAT SHE WORE At the London photo call of Non-Stop, Michelle Dockery channeled her inner Lady Mary with a demure collared-and-cuffed Erdem dress with a flourish of moody florals. Black Rupert Sanderson pumps completed her look.
-
February 1, 2014
2. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick grounded a summery floral dress with a checkered gray Rebecca Minkoff moto jacket, a statement cuff and patent black lace-ups.
-
February 1, 2014
3. Sarah HylandWHAT SHE WORE Hyland promoted her new film Vampire Academy in a black-and-white Giulietta jumpsuit that she styled with black heels and silver jewelry (including a ring by EF Collection).
February 1, 20141 of 3
Michelle Dockery
WHAT SHE WORE At the London photo call of Non-Stop, Michelle Dockery channeled her inner Lady Mary with a demure collared-and-cuffed Erdem dress with a flourish of moody florals. Black Rupert Sanderson pumps completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM