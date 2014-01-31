Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 31, 2014
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE To celebrate The Honest Company turning two, and naturally as founder Jessica Alba wore a pale blue embellished Andrew Gn top, a gray Marios Schwab pencil skirt, gold jewelry (including a scripted Jennifer Zeuner necklace), a Velvet by Graham & Spencer diamond bar wrap bracelet, and black DVF pumps.
January 31, 2014
2. Sarah HylandWHAT SHE WORE Hyland headed to the Today show in a black-and-white graphic print Talbot Runhof strapless dress with a black coat and white scarf, both by Tory Burch, a Dana Rebecca Designs ring, an EF Collection bangle, and yellow Oscar Tiye pumps.
January 31, 2014
3. Cobie SmuldersWHAT SHE WORE At the launch of Haney Pre-a-Couture, Smulders arrived in a sexy-yet-ladylike LBD with a lace paneled plunging neckline, styling with black accessories and a bold red lip.
January 31, 2014
4. Selita EbanksWHAT SHE WORE Model Ebanks took on two trends-menswear and monochromaticism-pairing an asymmetric Haute Hippie white tuxedo dress with matching white pumps while adding some shine with statement earrings and a metallic clutch.
Jessica Alba
