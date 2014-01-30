Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 30, 2014
1. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE At the AACTA Awards, Cate Blanchett struck a sexy note in a gold two-tone sequined Givenchy gown with a downtothere plunge, paring down on all other accessories except for subdued studs.
January 30, 2014
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE After an ultra-glam pre-Grammy look, Rihanna went in a decidedly more conservative direction with an orange tweed Chanel skirt set, styling it witha ribbed white Adam Selman bodysuit, a gold chain necklaces, a selection of armor rings and gray ankle-strap Manolo Blahniks.
January 30, 2014
3. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry attended the closing of the 9th Annual Film Festival of Acapulco wearing a classic black All Saints tank dress with metallic embellishments at the sides, styling it with matching metallic strappy heels.
January 30, 2014
4. Sarah HylandWHAT SHE WORE Hyland was spotted arriving at Good Morning America in a printed color-block Cut25 by Yigal Azrouel dress that she paired with a black Tory Burch coat, EF Collection jewelry, and black peep-toes.
Cate Blanchett
