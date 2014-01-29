Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 29, 2014
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At the Hollywood Stands Up to Cancer event, Diane Kruger seamlessly pulled off an all-over floral Erdem jumpsuit, adding pops of color with a fuchsia Perspex Charlotte Olympia box clutch and seafoam pumps.
January 29, 2014
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow went the minimalist route in a sleek and sexy David Koma design-a blue cut-out dress with a black trim-that she paired with black open-toed Christian Louboutin heels.
January 29, 2014
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba was a vision at the Hollywood Stands Up to Cancer event in an optic white leather scroll-and-floral Ralph Lauren dress, with a black M2Malletier clutch, black strappy heels, and jewelry by Rona Pfeiffer and EF Collection.
January 29, 2014
4. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon stood out in a plunging coral-and-white stretch cotton Roland Mouret dress, styling the look with Irene Neuwirth jewelry and metallic pumps.
January 29, 2014
5. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE As the face of Tag Heuer, Diaz attended the brand’s NYC flagship store opening in a printed black-and-white Giambattista Valli coat dress, complete with a Tag Heuer timepiece, Eva Fehren jewelry, a studded Hunting Season clutch, and black heels.
