Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 28, 2014
1. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE At a Grammy event honoring the Beatles, Anna Kendrick assumed the role of guest presenter in a yellow Markus Lupfer mini dress with a black exposed zipper, picking up on the color accent with a black box clutch and black Christian Louboutin booties. As for jewelry, she chose Rona Pfeiffer arrow earrings and AS29 arrow ring.
-
January 28, 2014
2. Michelle DockeryWHAT SHE WORE Dockery was the epitome of elegance at the Non-Stop premiere in a black belted Lanvin dress with a black-and-metallic Lanvin clutch, Graziela Gems earrings, Dana Rebecca Designs ring, and black satin Rupert Sanderson pumps.
-
January 28, 2014
3. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore also opted for an all-black ensemble at the Non-Stop premiere, arriving in a Balenciaga gown with sculpted sleeves, accessorizing with a cocktail ring, a black-and-metallic clutch and Christian Louboutin ankle-strap peep-toes.
-
January 28, 2014
4. Chrissy TeigenWHAT SHE WORE After a sexy metallic look at the Grammys, Teigen took a contemporary approach for the Grammys Beatles tribute with a sleek Adeam design: An ivory sheer crop top and a high-waisted pencil skirt with a matching blazer draped over her shoulders. A neutral L.K. Bennett clutch and white-capped clear Gianvito Rossi pumps completed her look.
-
January 28, 2014
5. Stacy KeiblerWHAT SHE WORE Keibler styled her studded J Brand skinnies with a black strapless bustier, a statement necklace and black strappy heels.
January 28, 20141 of 5
Anna Kendrick
WHAT SHE WORE At a Grammy event honoring the Beatles, Anna Kendrick assumed the role of guest presenter in a yellow Markus Lupfer mini dress with a black exposed zipper, picking up on the color accent with a black box clutch and black Christian Louboutin booties. As for jewelry, she chose Rona Pfeiffer arrow earrings and AS29 arrow ring.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM