Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 27, 2014
1. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE At the Universal Music Group 2014 Post-Grammy Party, Katy Perry stunned once again in a dreamy custom iridescent blue Giorgio Armani halter gown accented by mesh panels, paired with diamond Jack Vartanian drop earrings and rings.
-
January 27, 2014
2. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale arrived at the Warner Music Group Grammy Party hosted by Heineken in a black-and-red marbled strapless Rubin Singer mini dress, accessorizing it with a glittery Salvatore Ferragamo clutch and classic Stuart Weitzman heels.
-
January 27, 2014
3. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna made an entrance, lighting up the pre-Grammy Gala in a sweeping deep-plunge Alexandre Vauthier gold silk gown with a crazy high slit. Added bling, courtesy of Neil Lane jewelry and gold strappy Christian Louboutin heels completed her look.
-
January 27, 2014
4. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson looked amazing at the pre-Grammy party in an off-the-shoulder Christopher Kane mini dress with primary-colored panels, revving it up even further with a bright Rodo clutch, Jack Vartanian jewelry, and navy Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
January 27, 2014
5. Miley CyrusWHAT SHE WORE Also at the pre-Grammy gala, Cyrus debuted a more demure look in Calvin Klein Collection: A rose cashmere shearling single-breasted coat over a matte silk twill slip dress with nude strappy heels.
January 27, 20141 of 5
Katy Perry
