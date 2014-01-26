Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 26, 2014
1. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE At the Sidaction Gala Dinner, Olga Kurylenko stunned in a fuchsia dress with ruffled detailing, accessorizing with a pendant necklace, a black purse and pink strappy heels.
-
January 26, 2014
2. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick arrived at the Delta 2014 Grammy Weekend Party in a floral blue-and-red print tiered Topshop skater dress with a metallic gold Mulberry purse and back pumps.
-
January 26, 2014
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker donned a brocade Tracy Reese LBD, pairing it with charming polka dot print tights and stunning Manolo Blahnik ankle boots.
-
January 26, 2014
4. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Sims worked the black-and-white trend in a fitted Diane von Furstenberg dress with contrasting panels and lace detailing, accessorizing it with a statement floral necklace, a black clutch and black bow-accented pumps.
