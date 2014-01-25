Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 25, 2014
1. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE As the new face of Almay, Carrie Underwood welcomed the beauty brand to Nashville in a peachy-nude Adeam dress, coordinating the hue with matching Ted Baker pumps and Swarovski jewelry.
-
January 25, 2014
2. Kiernan ShipkaWHAT SHE WORE Shipka was impeccably dressed in head-to-toe Prada, from her black-and-coral printed dress to her clutch and strappy heels. EF Collection jewelry rounded out her look.
-
January 25, 2014
3. Jenna Dewan-TatumWHAT SHE WORE Dewan-Tatum accentuated her waist in a flirty brocade Zac Posen frock, thanks to its structured bodice and flared-out skirt. She accessorized with an embellished Oroton clutch, a mix of EF Collection and Jennifer Meyer jewelry, and nude Brian Atwood sandals.
-
January 25, 2014
4. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE Kurylenko joined in on the theatrics at the Jean Paul Gaultier spring 2014 couture show, standing out in a full tulle navy ball gown that she layered with a fitted tuxedo blazer and styled with black pumps.
