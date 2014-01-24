Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 24, 2014
1. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE At Delta’s pre-Grammys event, Julianne Hough proved that an all-black ensemble is never boring. She paired a sheer sleeveless crop top with high-waisted pants and added subtle pops of color with a metallic box clutch and two-toned Isabel Marant pumps.
-
January 24, 2014
2. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams looked pretty in blush pink (one of this season’s hottest colors) in a printed satin sweatshirt tucked into a matching skirt. Jennifer Fisher jewelry, black tights and booties rounded out her look.
-
January 24, 2014
3. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens struck a pose in an embellished forest green crop top and matching midi skirt, styling her look with tights and black pumps.
-
January 24, 2014
4. Abbie CornishWHAT SHE WORE Cornish worked her curves at the RoboCop photo call in a cut-out Philip Armstrong LWD with sheer inserts, keeping her look minimalist with a set of earrings, a Graziela Gems ring, and nude pumps.
