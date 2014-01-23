Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 23, 2014
1. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE At the New York City premiere of Gimme Shelter, Vanessa Hudgens struck the right balance between elegance and sexiness in a black tulle Monique Lhuillier gown with a nude embellished slip underneath, accessorizing with a selection of delicate jewelry and a black Edie Parker box clutch.
January 23, 2014
2. Mary Elizabeth WinsteadWHAT SHE WORE Winstead got glam in a one-shoulder silver-and-white print asymmetric Osman dress, simply styling her look with a black Edie Parker box clutch and black strappy stilettos.
January 23, 2014
3. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson attended the premiere of Gimme Shelter in a contrasting two-toned body-hugging Antonio Berardi dress with geometric lines and sheer sleeves. Graziela Gems ear cuffs, an EF Collection black diamond ring, white box clutch and black pumps served as her accessories.
January 23, 2014
4. Zooey DeschanelWHAT SHE WORE Deschanel was spotted (literally) in a playful black Dolce & Gabbana frock sprinkled all over with white polka dots. Classic black pumps completed her look.
January 23, 2014
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts was also partial to a black-and-white color palette, styling her black cut-out Cushnie et Ochs top with a white A-line skirt and black Christian Louboutin heels.
