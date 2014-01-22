Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 22, 2014
1. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE At the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, Elizabeth Banks worked windowpane lines into her wardrobe with a black-and-white Tattersall jacquard Ralph Lauren sweater dress, pairing her look with an EF Collection ring, tights and over-the-knee boots.
January 22, 2014
2. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE Kurylenko sat front row at the Elie Saab couture show in a look from the label: a jade-colored frock with sheer lace panels. She accessorized with a gold clutch and green ankle-strap heels.
January 22, 2014
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth knows how to jet-set in style, arriving at LAX in head-to-toe Dior, from her statement-making leather coat with lace sleeves, to her gray purse to her playfully embroidered pumps.
January 22, 2014
4. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon dressed for LA weather in a black sweater and a black-and-white printed skirt that she styled with black accessories and gold jewelry.
January 22, 2014
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in a look by Blumarine: a sheer polka-dot top tucked into a white-and-black floral-and-butterfly print pencil skirt. She accessorized with a selection of gold jewelry and matching black-and-white T-strap Casadei heels.
