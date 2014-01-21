Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 21, 2014
1. Tilda SwintonWHAT SHE WORE At the Chanel couture show in Paris, Tilda Swinton took the Western theme out of her Chanel's pre-fall look by stylishly pairing the star-spangled sweater and striped fringe wide-crop trousers with a knotted scarf, textured white tights and black-and-white pumps.
January 21, 2014
2. Margot RobbieWHAT SHE WORE Robbie knows the power of a strong outfit-making coat, topping off her LWD with a red-and-white paisley printed Giambattista Valli silk overcoat. She wore a gold Jacquie Aiche finger bracelet, and as for shoes, she stayed within the confines of her ensemble’s color palette with patent red Rupert Sanderson pumps.
January 21, 2014
3. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE Kurylenko delivered a strong Chanel look at the label’s couture show in Paris, tucking in a crisp buttoned-up shirt into a gray A-line skirt with pearl-accented bangles (on both wrists), a chained cross-body purse and ladylike T-strap pumps.
January 21, 2014
4. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams struck a pose at the Dior couture show in a belted knit oxblood top with matching oxblood leather pants. Her shoe of choice: Dior pumps with yellow piping.
January 21, 2014
5. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley arrived at the premiere of Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit in a black Proenza Schouler number with peplum detailing that she styled with a silver bracelet and black bow-accented pumps.
