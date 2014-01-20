Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 20, 2014
1. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE At the 2014 Producers Guild of America Awards, Lupita Nyong’o once again looked impeccable in a nude asymmetric Stella McCartney dress, styling her look with a matching snakeskin clutch, Jamie Wolf earrings and strappy Stella McCartney heels.
January 20, 2014
2. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth sat front row and center at the Spring 2014 Christian Dior Couture Show in a look by the label: Shimmery metallic plaid separates that she coordinated with black-and-blue pumps
January 20, 2014
3. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes played bold in a Christian Dior design that boasted a sky blue metallic twisted peek-a-boo top with a white midi pencil. Irene Neuwirth jewelry and gray pumps completed her look.
January 20, 2014
4. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock made a statement at the 2014 SAG Awards in a metallic emerald Lanvin number with a gathered bow-topped bodice and an asymmetric hem. She kicked up the shine factor even further with a metallic Roger Vivier clutch and strappy Jimmy Choos.
January 20, 2014
5. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence sparkled at the 2014 SAG Awards in a strapless Christian Dior Couture column embedded with iridescent sequins, which alone was enough to make a statement, rendering other accessories irrelevant, save for geometric drop Jennifer Meyer earrings.
