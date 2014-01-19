Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 19, 2014
1. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE At the Klondike premiere, Jamie Chung looked striking in a sheer sleeveless BCBG Max Azria tucked into a pale-yellow pencil midi. Her accessories included a delicate gold necklace and a pair of nude pumps.
-
January 19, 2014
2. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Supermodel Moss celebrated her 40th birthday in a LBD topped with a fierce leopard-print coat. A pale-pink Chanel clutch and black lace-up booties served as her accessories.
-
January 19, 2014
3. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE At The Monuments Men photo call in Los Angeles, Blanchett served up a bold number in a tri-colored long-sleeve shift that she paired with classic black pumps.
-
January 19, 2014
4. Chloe Grace MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz departed from LAX in a black top and deep plum lacquered J Brand leggings, topped with a plaid Vivienne Westwood jacket. A pair of shades, a Louis Vuitton duffel and cool kicks completed her stylish jet-setting look.
