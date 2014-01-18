Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 18, 2014
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Out and about in Los Angeles, Reese Witherspoon was snapped looking polished (as always!) in a black peplum top and dark skinnies, pairing it with wayfarers, a gold pendant necklace, a black carryall and leopard-print pumps.
-
January 18, 2014
2. Lena DunhamWHAT SHE WORE Dunham tapped into her girly side with a black-and-white lace Erdem frock and black sling-backs.
-
January 18, 2014
3. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE For her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Hudgens took the glam route, wearing an embellished strapless Giorgio Armani LBD with dark jewelry (except for one gold Cartier bangle) and black stilettos.
-
January 18, 2014
4. Kiernan ShipkaWHAT SHE WORE Style icon-in-the-making Shipka appeared on the Today show in nude-and-purple mixed-print Honor separates with scalloped edges, adding some glimmer with metallic silver strappy sandals, and a selection of rings by EF Collection and Graziela Gems.
