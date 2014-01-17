Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 17, 2014
1. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE At the 2014 Critics' Choice Awards, Amy Adams looked pretty in pink in a draped cape-like Roland Mouret gown with ruby-and-diamond Neil Lane jewelry.
January 17, 2014
2. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE Hollywood's new "it" girl Nyong'o stuns once again, this time looking flawless in a custom ivory silk crepe bandeau Calvin Klein Collection dress, complete with a gold box clutch, also by the same label.
January 17, 2014
3. Margot RobbieWHAT SHE WORE Forget dresses, Robbie wore a black Elie Saab jumpsuit with lace sleeves, accessorizing with an Alexander McQueen clutch and Ileana Makri jewelry.
January 17, 2014
4. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain pulled off a jade went monochromatic in a cypress green silk crepe Nina Ricci design with a lace yoke and ruffles at the neckline.
January 17, 2014
5. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell swept on the red carpet at the 2014 Critics’ Choice Awards in a black embellished cut-out Pamella Roland asymmetric halter gown, styling it with Norman Silverman earrings and a box Edie Parker clutch.
