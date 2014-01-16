Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 16, 2014
1. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At the London premiere of Girls, Allison WIlliams turned heads in a slinky Alexander McQueen gown with an embroidered neckline in primary colors.
-
January 16, 2014
2. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Keira Knightley arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit in a demure white-and-navy Chanel dress with bow accents, pairing it with classic black pumps.
-
January 16, 2014
3. Zosia MametWHAT SHE WORE Mamet went monochromatic in a dusty rose Elisabetta Franchi peplum jumpsuit, which she kept refined by accessorizing it with nude pumps and unobtrusive jewelry.
