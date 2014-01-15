Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 15, 2014
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE At the Tory Burch Rodeo Drive Flagship Opening, Jessica Alba celebrated the occasion dressed in a pearl shell crop top and a metallic floral skirt, both by the designer, styling it with a Kara Ross ring, enamel white-and-gold box clutch and white pumps.
-
January 15, 2014
2. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick swept onto blue carpet at the 2014 UNICEF Ball in a scarlet red strapless Reem Acra gown with sheer lace cut-outs at the bodice, accessorizing with a black clutch and a smattering of rings, including ones by Rona Pfeiffer and Dana Rebecca Designs.
-
January 15, 2014
3. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld was clad in all Tory Burch, keeping her look winter-appropriate by pairing her pearlescent embellished A-line dress with black tights. She added a kick of shine with metallic accessories.
-
January 15, 2014
4. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones also showed her support for Tory Burch at the Rodeo Drive Flagship Opening in head-to-toe Tory, pairing a mixed print sweatshirt with a white lattice mini skirt, a black satchel and metallic strappy pumps.
-
January 15, 2014
5. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum sizzled on the red carpet in a red-hot moto-inspired belted leather dress with matching red pumps.
January 15, 20141 of 5
Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE At the Tory Burch Rodeo Drive Flagship Opening, Jessica Alba celebrated the occasion dressed in a pearl shell crop top and a metallic floral skirt, both by the designer, styling it with a Kara Ross ring, enamel white-and-gold box clutch and white pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM