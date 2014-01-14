Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 14, 2014
1. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE At the InStyle x Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party, Nikki Reed’s lace strapless Monique Lhuillier gown was washed in a refreshing shade of turquoise. The actress styled her look with metallic accessories: Drop earrings, a silver Diane von Furstenberg minaudiere and silver Stuart Weitzman sandals.
January 14, 2014
2. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Newly engaged Chung wasn’t afraid to show some skin. She wore a black deep-plunge beaded Julien Macdonald lace gown with a thigh-high slit. Her shoe of choice? Black strappy heels.
January 14, 2014
3. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE Also at the InStyle x Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party, Madekwe stood out in a daring neon color-blocking geometric Roksanda Ilincic double wool crepe gown that she effortlessly styled with a yellow Alexander McQueen clutch, a BaubleBar ear cuff and gold strappy heels.
January 14, 2014
4. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King went for a pretty white Prabal Gurung stunner hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals and floral embellishments, pairing it with pretty statement earrings, a black Jimmy Choo clutch and white Casadei heels.
January 14, 2014
5. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev attended the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party, wearing an off-shoulder crystal-encrusted Giorgio Armani LBD with a red octagonal Rauwolf clutch and black stilettos.
January 14, 2014
6. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE At the 2014 Fox All-Star Party, Lopez turned up the smolder in a sexy cut-out Ermanno Scervino leather dress that she accessorized with silver jewelry, a black clutch, black Jimmy Choo pumps and a smoldering look.
