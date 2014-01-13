Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 13, 2014
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE At the 2014 Golden Globe Awards, Naomi Watts looked statuesque in a shimmery gold cut-out Tom Ford column, amping up the metallic effect with a gold double coil bracelet while carrying a gold clutch.
January 13, 2014
2. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Always the fashion risk-taker, Saldana went for a pink-and-black off-shoulder Prabal Gurung design that boasted all-over embellishments and a sheer asymmetric hem. A matching pink Bottega Veneta minaudiere, diamond Lorraine Schwartz studs and nude Loubs completed her look.
January 13, 2014
3. Zooey DeschanelWHAT SHE WORE Deschanel showed off her soft side in a dreamy ivory tulle Oscar de la Renta gown with pearl and crystal embroidery, complete with the brand’s nude embroidered pearl pump. In keeping with the theme, she chose diamond-and-pearl Neil Lane jewelry and a custom silk flower Jennifer Behr hair comb.
January 13, 2014
4. Emilia ClarkeWHAT SHE WORE The Game of Thrones star Clarke stunned on the red carpet in a black-and-white print Proenza Schouler gown with a peplum detailing and a front slit, styling it with Sidney Garber gold domed cuffs and rings, a nude clutch and black strappy heels.
January 13, 2014
5. Amy PoehlerWHAT SHE WORE Poehler arrived to her co-hosting duties at the Golden Globes in a black custom asymmetric cut-out Stella McCartney number, styled simply with gold bangles.
