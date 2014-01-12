Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 12, 2014
1. Michelle DockeryWHAT SHE WORE At an Audi pre-Golden Globes event, Michelle Dockery made an entrance in a multi-check Altuzarra sheath, aptly picking up on the primary colors with a bold red clutch and yellow Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
January 12, 2014
2. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE At the 2014 Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards, Bell wore a pale floral-print gown with bold sculpted lines, keeping other accessories to a minimum, save for a black boxed Edie Parker clutch.
-
January 12, 2014
3. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE Not one to shy away from the spotlight, Madekwe stood out in a bold black-and-white striped strapless frock with drop earrings and bronze Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
January 12, 2014
4. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Mom-to-be Wilde showed off her bump in a skin-skimming patterned Gucci LBD, styling it with her go-to moto jacket, black tights, an iridescent clutch, Jennifer Meyer earrings and black Brian Atwood pumps.
-
January 12, 2014
5. Margot RobbieWHAT SHE WORE The Wolf of Wall Street star Robbie swept on the red carpet in a ruby-and-burgundy crepe back satin Oscar de la Renta gown with an amber-and-diamond Pomellato ring and bronze Christian Louboutin pumps.
