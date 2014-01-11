Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 11, 2014
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE At Jimmy Kimmel Live, Emmy Rossum made an appearance in a white halter Dennis Basso bustier dress with black piping that boasted a subtle geometric design, completing her look with a white-and-black belt, and black strappy heels.
-
January 11, 2014
2. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Johansson looked retro glam as she arrived at the David Letterman show, wearing a belted Max Mara camel coat over a cobalt blue Michael Kors dress with cat-eye with embellished Jimmy Choo heels.
-
January 11, 2014
3. Coco RochaWHAT SHE WORE Rocha was a lady in red, accessorizing her scarlet flowy cocktail dress with a stack of chunky bracelets and black peep-toe wedges.
-
January 11, 2014
4. Selita EbanksWHAT SHE WORE Ebanks mixed textiles, stepping out in a fuzzy white sweater that she paired with a high-shine patent dark camel midi skirt. A delicate necklace, a pile of gold bangles, a leopard-print purse and black Christian Louboutin pumps completed her look.
-
January 11, 2014
5. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara left a Dior luncheon in a navy lace crop top and a matching pencil skirt that she styled with two-toned navy pumps.
January 11, 20141 of 5
Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE At Jimmy Kimmel Live, Emmy Rossum made an appearance in a white halter Dennis Basso bustier dress with black piping that boasted a subtle geometric design, completing her look with a white-and-black belt, and black strappy heels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM