Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 10, 2014
1. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE At Variety's Breakthrough of the Year Awards, Olivia Munn accepted the Breakthrough Actress award in a sunny yellow Victoria Beckham dress with gray straps, pairing it with a tri-colored Jimmy Choo clutch and white pumps.
-
January 10, 2014
2. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris stepped out in a stunning white cotton Marni tunic dress with tridimensional embroidered hand-cut stones, styling it with dark accessories, namely a cocktail ring, a black Rauwolf clutch and black ankle-strap cut-out Jimmy Choo heels.
-
January 10, 2014
3. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE Nyong’o was decked head to toe in Proenza Schouler, wearing a criss-cross cut-out LBD with a Dalmatian-print clutch and black pumps. Her jewelry of choice? Delicate EF Collection rings.
-
January 10, 2014
4. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At the HBO Winter 2014 TCA Panel, Williams wore a silk habotai pale aqua v-neck Vionnet dress with black-capped pink Casadei pumps.
-
January 10, 2014
5. Michelle DockeryWHAT SHE WORE At the LoveGold event in Los Angeles, Dockery was honored in a two-toned goldenrod-and-black Barbara Casasola dress and black Giuseppe Zanotti pumps with metallic detailing.
