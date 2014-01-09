Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 9, 2014
1. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE The people have spoken! At last night’s People’s Choice Awards, Sandra Bullock took home four awards in a color-blocked Peter Pilotto dress that boasted a flourish of tri-colored petals over a sky-blue lining. A navy metallic Jimmy Choo clutch and chartreuse Kurt Geiger pumps completed her look.
January 9, 2014
2. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE What a vision! Hudson sizzled on the red carpet in a white body-skimming long-sleeve Kaufmanfranco wrap dress that she accessorized with a chunky Galaxy Gear watch, assorted rings and white ankle-strap heels.
January 9, 2014
3. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev arrived at the 2014 People’s Choice Awards looking impossibly elegant in a high-collar long-sleeve Jenny Packham cocktail dress with crystal embellishments, styling it with a Kara Ross ring, a metallic box clutch and silver strappy heels.
January 9, 2014
4. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams took a sporty approach to red carpet dressing in a cobalt blue David Koma with strong white lines and mesh detailing, pairing it with EF Collection earrings and tri-colored Christian Louboutin heels.
January 9, 2014
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba elevated her white strapless zipper-front Jason Wu bustier dress with a Rodo clutch, white Casadei pumps and a smattering of jewelry by Eva Fehren, Jennifer Meyer and Dionea Orcin.
