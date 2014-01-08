Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 8, 2014
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE At the National Board of Review Awards, Jessica Chastain stood out in a citron silk faille drape Oscar de la Renta dress with the label’s lapis silk pumps.
-
January 8, 2014
2. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union softened a sexy leather pencil skirt with a sleeveless teal A.L.C. blouse, completing her look with a silver bracelet and black-and-gold cut-out heels.
-
January 8, 2014
3. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE Nyong'o was in the mood for spring, wearing a bright orange Christian Dior sheath dress styled with Kwiat jewelry and optic white Sophia Webster pumps.
-
January 8, 2014
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE At a private Antonio Berardi dinner, Rossum honored the designer in one of his designs-beaded green separates-that she teamed with black accessories.
-
January 8, 2014
5. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale also dined with Antonio Berardi in the label's graphic black-and-white (one of this season's hottest trends!) racer-neck pencil dress, pairing it with dark jewelry, a metallic clutch and black sandals.
