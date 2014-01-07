Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 7, 2014
1. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE At the 79th Annual New York Film Critics Circle Awards, Cate Blanchett stepped out in a beautiful gunmetal Antonio Berardi dress with a high-low hem (that boasted a glimpse of red lining) and a matching jacket. Black Christian Louboutin pumps completed her look.
January 7, 2014
2. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams took a cue from frigid temps and chose an icy blue Christian Dior dress with floral appliques at the bodice, paired with pale pink Dior pumps and Dior Fine Jewelry.
January 7, 2014
3. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes worked a graphic print black-and-white jumpsuit in sunny California, styling it with a white cross-body purse and brown high-heeled ankle boots.
January 7, 2014
4. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz made an appearance on Good Morning America in a casual-chic ensemble: A neutral blazer layered with a plaid button-down tucked into Current/Elliott skinnies with black ankle boots and a Heather Gardner necklace.
January 7, 2014
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr braved the NYC cold in layers of neutral, wearing a gray v-neck top with leather pants and a navy topper. A taupe-colored tote, wayfarers and black ankle boots were the finishing touches.
Cate Blanchett
