Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 6, 2014
1. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE At the 2014 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, Lupita Nyong'o dropped jaws in a belted pink Elie Saab sheath dress with metallic embroidery that she styled with Cartier jewelry and matching satin Christian Louboutin sandals.
January 6, 2014
2. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock lit up the red carpet at the 2014 Palm Spring Awards Gala in a pink-and-orange two-toned Alex Perry dress with lace detailing and a sheer panel. A gold Jimmy Choo clutch and nude pumps proved to be the finishing touches.
January 6, 2014
3. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams struck a pose at the 2014 Palm Springs Awards Gala in a multi-panel polka-dot Juan Carlos Obando halter gown that she accessorized with Cartier jewelry.
January 6, 2014
4. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris was white-hot in a stunning ivory Chantilly lace Naeem Khan gown with floral appliques and a black velvet belt. Statement drop earrings and bangles served as her accessories.
January 6, 2014
5. Julia RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts arrived at the 2014 Palm Spring Awards Gala in a lace leopard-print long-sleeve Gucci mini embellished at the cuffs and hem, pairing her look with a gold-and-black Roger Vivier clutch and black Gucci pumps.
January 6, 20141 of 5
Lupita Nyong'o
